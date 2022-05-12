Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Foodie festivities are heating up right along with the local temperature. Eat your fill of crawfish and more at a Fiesta Gardens crawfish boil, or welcome restaurant and live music newcomer Lucky Rabbit at its grand opening. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 12

Wine Rack Soundtrack presents Kalu James: A Wine & Music Pairing

Sip and savor curated wines to the sounds of live music at The Pershing. This intimate evening of the senses will include unreleased music by the frontman of Kalu & the Electric Joint, Kalu James, along with wine pairings presented by Wine Rack Soundtrack’s Max Puglisi. Get tickets here.

Saturday, May 14

Asian American Resource Center presents CelebrASIA Austin

Celebrate the cultural impact of Asian Pacific Americans in Austin and beyond in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Visitors to the festivities at the Asian American Resource Center can enjoy performances, musical showcases, food vendors, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Get a full schedule of the celebration’s programming here. Admission to this event is free and open to the public.

Keep Austin Weird Twist N' Snap Crawfish Boil

Get prepared for a bevy of mudbugs, food trucks, live music, games, and more at the inaugural Keep Austin Weird Twist N' Snap Crawfish Boil. For one day only, Fiesta Gardens will be overflowing with over 10,000 pounds of crawfish and more cajun-style. Other highlights include crawfish-eating contests, themed photo ops, and an artisan marketplace offering unique gifts and wares. To purchase tickets and view the full music line up, go to the crawfish boil website.

Lucky Rabbit Live Music Bar & Kitchen Grand Opening

One of the area's newest live music venues and restaurants hosts an all-day grand opening party. Starting at 11 am, the celebration will feature back-to-back live music performances, a Karbach corn hole tournament, scratch-made eats, free swag, and a live oil painting by Joe Fiacco. Whole Pets Market will also be onsite offering rabbit adoptions for those looking to take home a furry friend. Head to the Lucky Rabbit website for more information. Admission is free.

Ray LaMontagne in concert

The acclaimed singer-songwriter comes to the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park for an evening of live music. LaMontagne’s voice has captivated audiences with hit songs like “You Are the Best Thing” and “Let It Be Me” for decades. He returns to Austin in support of his album Monovision. General admission tickets are still available.