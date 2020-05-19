Premier Austin theater goes dark for rest of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Sometimes, the show mustn't go on. On May 19, one of Austin's leading cultural institutions announced it is canceling the remainder of its 2019-20 season.

ZACH Theatre was slated to host three more theatrical productions this year, including an anticipated reimagining of The Sound of Music, but is postponing all due to the current pandemic.

"Every summer ZACH produces a large family-friendly show where our community can gather to revel in the shared experience of theater — sitting together under the lights, enjoying magical and immersive performances. But as we all know, this season is different," said producing artistic director Dave Steakley in a release. "Our job right now is a new one: to keep our community, actors, and each other safe."

The Sound of Music, originally scheduled to run July 15-September 6, is now postponed to summer 2021. The theater's remaining productions, Summer '85 and We Love You, Mr. Hatch, have also been moved to the 2020-21 season. Exact dates will be announced later.

The nonprofit theater's flagship fundraiser, Red, Hot & Soul, will now be held on September 26. ZACH's educational classes —open to all ages — have been moved online, and registration is now open. It's also offering past performances through its ZACH Now! streaming service.

Exact details for the 2020-21 season have yet to be released, but ZACH promises six main-stage shows; three productions in its Family Series lineup; and "an exciting addition to the season this fall, created especially for this moment in our city."

Like so many cultural nonprofits, Zach Theatre is also taking donations to get through this uncertain time.

The Sound of Music ticket holders have the following options:

Move your ticket(s) to a The Sound of Music performance in the new 2020-21 dates.

Apply the value of your ticket as a tax-deductible donation to ZACH Theatre.

Exchange your tickets for a ZACH gift card of the same value.

Apply the value of your ticket(s) as a credit to your 2020-21 subscription.

Request a refund.

For more information, head here.