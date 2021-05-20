ACL Music Festival releases anticipated 2021 lineup and 3-day tickets

Live music takes to the stage at Zilker Park this fall as the Austin City Limits Music Festival returns to full capacity with its 20th anniversary music celebration, featuring a spectacular lineup of diverse artists ranging from George Strait to Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and Megan Thee Stallion.

On Thursday, May 20, ACL Fest announced the lineup for the fall festival, which will take place in person across eight live music stages at Zilker Park over two weekends: October 1-3 and October 8-10. Three-day tickets go on sale May 20 at noon. Three-day GA+ tickets, three-day VIP and platinum tickets, as well as hotel packages are also available. One-day general admission tickets, one-day GA+ tickets, one-day VIP tickets, and one-day platinum tickets will be available in the coming months.

This year’s festival, headlined by legendary artists George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Rufus Du Sol, DaBaby, and Erykah Badu, will also include standout talent like Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow, Jon Pardi, Finneas, Chet Faker, Dermot Kennedy, Tierra Whack, Tanya Tucker, Omar Apollo, Trixie Mattel, and many more.

As one of Austin’s premiere music events, ACL Fest will also feature a wealth of local and Texas artists, including Black Pumas, St. Vincent, Marc Rebillet, Surfaces, Dayglow, Missio, Charley Crockett, Heartless Bastards, Asleep at the Wheel, Nané, Riders Against the Storm, Mike Melinoe, Deezie Brown, and more.



ACL Fest plans to announce additional acts soon. And not all artists will play both weekends, so it’s best to check the full lineup and performance dates on the festival website.

New this year to ACL Fest: VIP ticket holders can access two private lounges with viewing decks offering sight lines of the two main stages. Platinum ticket holders can snag seats with exclusive viewing at six stages. A full list of tickets amenities is available here. Kids 10 and younger get free admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult.



The return of the live festival, which was canceled last year in favor of an all-virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic, is being approached with caution and much safety prep by city and health officials and ACL Fest organizers.

“Music is coming back strong to the Live Music Capital of the World,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler says about the festival in a release. “The return of Austin City Limits as an in-person festival celebrates that our efforts as a community to become vaccinated are working. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will work closely with the organizers and Austin Public Health to ensure ACL Fest is in line with our health standards. We must continue to get everyone vaccinated and keep up our success.”



As the festival weekends approach, ACL Fest patrons will get regular updates with info about the event’s safety policies and procedures, which will also be shared at aclfestival.com and on social media. ACL Fest will partner with the City of Austin and Austin Public Health to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations in the months prior to the festival.



“Austin City Limits 2021 is a result of successful vaccine efforts and more than a year’s worth of protection measures,” says Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County interim health authority. “Taking the shot is our shot at getting things back to normal and we envision this happening before October if we stay the course as a community. Thank you to all those who have done their part and took the vaccine and to ACL, who will utilize their broad voice to encourage vaccination in the months leading to their monumental event.”



Zilker Park has been the home of the Austin City Limits Music Festival for two decades. Since 2006, ACL Festival, in partnership with Austin Parks Foundation, has generated more than $41 million for improvements to Zilker Park and parks throughout Austin. In 2019, ticket sales helped contribute $6 million to improving Austin’s public parks, trails, and green spaces. And even in 2020, the Austin Parks Foundation was able to employ ACL Fest funds to help complete 13 park-improvement projects.