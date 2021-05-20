Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Buckle up for three days of high-speed NASCAR racing at COTA or enjoy live music and short films by Austin bands Nané and Ley Line at Paramount Theatre. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Friday, May 21

NASCAR at COTA Race Weekend

Be a part of the inaugural NASCAR at COTA race weekend to witness world-class racing and high-octane entertainment. The packed agenda includes Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series practice on Friday, NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying, the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix on Sunday, and much more. Visit the NASCAR at COTA website for a full schedule of events and to purchase race tickets. Events are scheduled through May 23.

Seismic Dance Event

Join fellow underground, house, and techno music fans all weekend long at The Concourse Project. The three-day event will feature music from Adana Twins, DJ Chus, Claude VonStroke, Mathame, Öona Dahl, Pan-Pot, Phantoms, and more. For a full lineup and to purchase passes, go to the Seismic Dance Event website.

Austin Playhouse present The Mysterious Affair at Styles

Tune in to a virtual production of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles as part of the 2020-2021 Ghostlight Season at Austin Playhouse. Early ticket purchasers will have the option to add an interactive “additional clue package” for a more immersive experience, and a live Q&A will be held after each performance. In lieu of traditional admission, guests are encouraged to meet a $15 minimum and pay what they can to access the virtual show. Performances through June 5.

Nané and Ley Line in concert

Austin bands Nané and Ley Line team up for a co-headlining concert at the Paramount Theatre as part of their return to the local live music scene. In addition to new songs, the groups are also debuting independent films reflecting on their lives during the pandemic. Select socially distanced balcony tickets are still available on the event website.

The Globe Drive-in Theater

Pull up to an intimate drive-in movie experience just outside of the city limits for a weekend of classic mystery and horror films. Guests can also stock up on movie snacks from the concessions menu and enjoy safe, curbside pickup. For a full schedule of showings and to purchase tickets, visit the drive-in website. The Globe Drive-in Theater is open May 21, May 22, and June 25.