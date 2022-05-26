Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Memorial Day weekend

The upcoming holiday weekend is packed with hot festivals, live music, and art. Feast on good eats and listen to live music at Hot Luck Fest or see Texas-inspired art at Music Hill. Check out the top five things to do in Austin on Memorial Day weekend.

Thursday, May 26

Laguna Gloria at Night: Miffy Fountain Gotcha Day!

Join members of the local art community in celebrating the beloved Miffy Fountain’s permanent home at Contemporary Austin Laguna Gloria. Guests to this outdoor soiree will enjoy lantern-guided tours of the property, sip complimentary cocktails, participate in interactive games, and snack on treats from Bananarchy. Live music from Texas String Assembly and picnic basket options from Spread & Co. will also be available to complete the al fresco evening. Admission for museum members is free. Grab your tickets here.

Hot Luck Fest

The hottest food and music festival in the city returns for a four-day extravaganza of culinary events by day and live entertainment by night. Foodies are invited to experience some of the biggest flavors in Austin and beyond while music lovers can expect exclusive shows at iconic venues like The Mohawk and Antone’s. This year’s music lineup includes Superchunk, Shannon and The Clams, DJ Jazzy Jeff with DJ Mel, and many more. Limited tickets remain via the Hot Luck Fest website.

The Art Gathering at Music Hill

Music Hill hosts this month’s installment of The Art Gathering featuring Lone Star State-inspired collections by Texas artist Christopher Oglesby. Be one of the first 30 ticket buyers to receive a signed copy of Ogelsby’s depiction of Mick Jagger outside Austin honky-tonk The Broken Spoke. Guests will enjoy light bites, cocktails by Texas wineries and distilleries, and can take park in several raffles for surprise giveaways. Artists Hannah Jackson and Kenny Maines will perform live during the evening. Get tickets and more event information here.

Friday, May 27

Austin Greek Festival

Immerse yourself in the traditions of Greek culture at the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church. Highlights of the three-day festival include authentic Greek cuisine, live dance performances and music, a Greek marketplace, and tours of the church. For a full schedule of events and to get tickets, go to the Austin Greek Festival website.

Saturday, May 28

Austin Live Music Revival

Experience one of the many things that makes Austin a world-renowned entertainment destination at the inaugural Austin Live Music Revival. This two-day, multi-genre event includes a packed lineup of more than 20 performances by local Austin musicians and other Texas artists at Empire Control Room & Garage. Headliners of the revival will be pop auteur Abhi the Nomad and Texas blues artist Jackie Venson. Additional guest performers include Houston rapper Lil’ Flip, alt-rockers the Living Ghosts, and pop-noir duo Jane Leo. A portion of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Black Austin Musicians Collective.