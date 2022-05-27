Queer Eye star Bobby Berk dishes on his favorite places in Austin

Queer Eye decor guru Bobby Berk has spent more time in Austin than many visitors do. Off and on, he and the rest of the Queer Eye cast stayed in Austin for a number of months to film the sixth season of the Netflix lifestyle and fashion makeover show.

Armed with his insider-like knowledge of Austin, Berk has compiled a new list of his favorite spots for eating, drinking, shopping, recreating, and resting your head. The list appears on Flipboard; Berk is guest curator of Flipboard’s travel newsletter, Wanderlust.

With this list, "I’m giving you a peek into all the things I absolutely adore about Austin,” Houston-born Berk says.

Here’s a rundown of Berk’s picks for grabbing a drink or a bite to eat in Austin, along with his commentary about each place.

El Arroyo

"This Tex-Mex institution is most well known for its witty signs (where the Fab Five and I posed for pics). But you also need to try the amazing food — and probably loosen your belt when you’re done."

The Roosevelt Room

"For a special cocktail, head to the Roosevelt Room. This elegant speakeasy has stylish interiors and even better drinks (and also offers options to go)."

Café No Sé

"A bright and beautiful all-day café with something for everyone (including some mouth-watering desserts)."

Container Bar (now permanently closed)

"One of the most unique bars I’ve ever seen, it’s constructed entirely of shipping containers. A great spot to unwind after a long day of work — or, you know, transforming the homes of heroes."

Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon

"You’ll find amazing, fresh, and flavorful Mexican at Fresa’s. The Achiote and Citrus chicken is truly the stuff of food fantasies!"

Berk’s shopping selections are:

Four Hands Home, a home furnishings retailer

Nannie Inez (now online-only), a home goods store

Room Service Vintage, a retailer of vintage furniture, lamps, jewelry, clothing, and home décor

Stag Provisions, a men’s clothing shop

Daughters, a women’s clothing shop

Berk’s recreation picks are:

B Cycle, a bike rental service

Icosa Collective, an artist-run nonprofit gallery

Zilker Park

Barton Springs Pool

Berk’s lodging choices are: