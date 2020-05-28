Home » Entertainment
Weekend Event Guide

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

By
Uchi Austin Happy Hour
Uchi and Uchiko have extended their Sake Social happy hour to 4-6:30 pm daily. Photo courtesy of Uchi Austin/Facebook
Lucky Arrow Retreat Dripping Springs
Escape to Lucky Arrow Retreat for a weekend getaway.  Lucky Arrow Retreat/Facebook
Room Service Vintage
Take a virtual trip to local thrifting destination Room Service Vintage . Room Service Vintage/Facebook
Uchi Austin Happy Hour
Lucky Arrow Retreat Dripping Springs
Room Service Vintage

Cheers to the weekend with a sake happy hour, virtual shopping tour, or romantic getaway to a nearby retreat. Here are the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. 

Thursday, May 28

Get thrifty with a local stylist
Austin stylist Leah Ashley shares her vintage shopping expertise with followers via her virtual “Thrifty Thursdays” series. Join Ashley live on Instagram for a tour of this week’s featured retail destination, Room Service Vintage. Tune in weekly on Thursdays at 4 pm to see Ashley’s favorite picks and to get styling tips and inspiration.  

Friday, May 29

Enjoy a Sake Social hour at Uchi + Uchiko
Acclaimed restaurants Uchi and Uchiko reopened their dining rooms at limited capacity this week. Both locations will resume dining room seating and patio seating, available for day-of reservations only. Bonus: Sake Social happy hour has been extended from 4-6:30 pm, every day. Review the current safety protocols online before making your reservation. 

Saturday, May 30

Stay active with a round of tennis
Going stir crazy in the house? A tennis match may be just what the doctor ordered. Grab your racquet, and book an open court at Austin Tennis Center. 

Escape to a romantic Texas resort
As businesses and hospitality venues begin to reopen with strict safety regulations, escaping to a nearby Texas hotel or resort is the perfect cure for cabin fever. We're spotlighting five relaxing couples’ destinations an easy road trip from Austin. 

Sunday, May 31

Pick up self-care essentials with Viva Day Spa curbside
Relaxation destination Viva Day Spa is now open for select services, and curbside pickup of industry-recommended products is also available. The full menu of spa and med spa services will resume June 1 — by appointment only. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Learn More
Read These Next
Nicole Eisenman: Sturm and Drag
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Shoal Creek Hike and Bike Trail
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
El Alma Breakfast Taco Kit
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend