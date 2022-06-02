Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Austin is heating up with hot summer happenings you can’t miss. Catch live reunions of hit shows like Scrubs and Parenthood at the ATX Television Festival or enjoy an evening of local music on the Long Center lawn as part of The Drop-In concert series. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 2

ATX Television Festival

The city’s premier television festival returns for another year at various venues in downtown Austin. Among the festival highlights are exclusive screenings, Q&As, panel discussions, and reunions of classic shows and cult favorites. This year’s programming features reunions for shows like Justified, Parenthood, and Scrubs, as well as a closing panel discussion for Westworld. Get more information on the ATX Television Festival website.

Long Center presents The Drop-In

Live music on the lawn of an iconic Austin locale returns for another summer. This year’s lineup of The Drop-In series includes select nights programmed by local art and musician community, Black Fret. Guitarist Ray Prim and special guest Natalie Price will grace the outdoor Long Center stage for this week’s show. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the best seating experience. For a full list of shows and performers, go to the event website. Admission is free.

Friday, June 3

aGLIFF presents 3rd Annual Pride Mini Film-A-Thon

aGLIFF hosts a weekend of films and programming in celebration of Pride Month at Galaxy Highland 10. Highlights of the film-a-thon include feature screenings, live Q&As with directors, a shorts program, a comedy show with America’s Got Talent finalist Julia Scotti, parties, and more. Get a full schedule of events and purchase tickets on the event website. Admission is free for aGLIFF members.

Saturday, June 4

Austin Pond Society presents Austin Pond and Garden Tour

Explore the beauty and tucked-away charm of the city’s loveliest ponds and gardens as part of The Austin Pond Society’s charitable tour. Visitors can expect a guided journey through gardens and ponds in both North and South Austin that have been landscaped and maintained to evoke a sense of tranquility and peace for all who enter. Get your tour tickets here. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

Sunday, June 5

Wine & Food Foundation presents Toast of Texas

Support Texas winemakers by indulging in a curated selection of food and vino hosted by the Wine & Food Foundation at Star Hill Ranch. Guests can sip offerings from some of Texas’ most acclaimed wineries and stroll the property while chatting with winemakers. A menu of paella and Texas barbecue will pair perfectly with the evening’s sips. Tickets to this luxurious evening are going fast. Get yours here.