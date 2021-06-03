Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

We’ve got the scoop on the best ways to spend your time this weekend. Screen a selection of films presented by aGLIFF as part of Pride Month, or party for a purpose at Fusebox Festival's Lil Bash. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 3

Notley Tide presents Unfiltered Racial Justice

Participate in a dynamic day of dialogue, networking, and mobilizing around racial justice via this virtual event. Participants are encouraged to mix and mingle with nonprofit partners, thought leaders, and fellow activists to better understand how to work together to advance racial justice in the Austin community. RSVP for access to the event on the Notley Tide website. Admission is free.

Fusebox Festival presents Lil Bash

In lieu of its traditional annual fundraiser, Fusebox Festival is throwing the Lil Bash at Central Machine Works. The all-day event will feature grooves by DJ Shani, a live tap dance performance, appearances by the Queens of ExtragramsATX, music from David Bowie tribute band Super Creeps, and more. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit Fusebox. Splurge on your party tickets for a good cause on the Lil Bash website.

Friday, June 4

aGLIFF presents 2021 Pride Mini Film-a-thon

Enjoy a series of screenings focusing on the LGBTQ experience and created by some of the industry’s leading queer filmmakers. The Pride Mini Film-a-thon will offer a weekend of access to four feature films and two short programs using the aGLIFF virtual festival platform. For a full schedule of showtimes and to buy tickets, visit the event website.

Saturday, June 5

Modern Architecture + Design Society presents Austin Outdoor Living Tour

Step into some of the most magical green spaces in the city with the return of the Austin Outdoor Living Tour. The self-guided event will take place at private outdoor spaces around Austin. Purchase your tickets and get a detailed map on the tour website.

Domain Northside presents Saturdazed & Confused

Taking place at Domain Northside, Saturdazed & Confused highlights include live DJ sets, vinyl spin art, a tie-dye station for kids, and a musical performance by Aaron Stephens. Guests to the free outdoor event can also watch a muralist paint memorable scenes from iconic film Dazed and Confused that will be available to purchase via a virtual silent auction.