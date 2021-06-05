Superstar Simone Biles cartwheels into Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Olympic superstar Simone Biles cartwheels into Austin on national tour. Texas native Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all time, will be in Austin this fall for a high-energy show at the Frank Erwin Center. Tickets go on sale next week.

2. Austin freeway parks on list of the 15 worst in the U.S. It's official: The Austin stretch of I-35 has earned the dubious distinction of being one of the worst freeways in the nation.

3. Las Vegas-based sandwich shop dives into Austin with signature subs. A sandwich chain beloved for its turkey sub topped with cranberry sauce and dressing will soon have four locations in the Austin area.

4. East Austin’s semi-secret social club slated for host of upgrades. A splashy new pool area and overnight casitas are among the planned upgrades for the Pershing House.

5. Hill Country spot splashes onto magazine’s list of top watering holes. Picturesque Hamilton Pool is the only Texas spot to land on Condé Nast Traveler's new list.