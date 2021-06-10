Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Virtual happenings and outdoor events top our weekend agenda. Attend the virtual ATX Television Festival from home, or head to the Bat City Artisans market after its year-long hiatus. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, June 10

23rd Cine Las Americas International Film Festival

Austin-based film nonprofit Cine Las Americas hosts its annual film festival, with a hybrid twist. Highlights of the five-day event include an outdoor screening of Mariem Pérez Riera’s documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It at Meanwhile Brewing Co., film competitions, and a selection of films representing more than 15 countries. For a full list of films, tickets, and a schedule of events, visit the festival website.

Austin Chamber Music Center Festival presents Invoke

String quartet Invoke graces the stage at the Neill-Cochran House Museum for this live, socially distanced show. The concert will include a cross-genre repertoire of works by composers and artists, including Jessie Montgomery, William Grant Still, and Dev Hynes.

Friday, June 11

ATX Television Festival

Celebrate all things television with the virtual return of the ATX Television Festival. The 10-day event includes panels, screenings, and exclusive events featuring industry stars. Some festival events will be live only, and others will be available for on-demand viewing. Visit the festival website to purchase tickets and for a full schedule of events.

Saturday, June 12

Quiet Events presents Outdoor Silent Disco Party

Quiet Events’ Outdoor Silent Disco Party heads to The Belmont for this nighttime bash. Guests will be equipped with their own pair of special headphones and can choose to tune into three different genres of music throughout the evening. Tickets also include glow-in-the-dark gear. Purchase your tickets on the party website.

Sunday, June 13

Bat City Artisans

Local makers collective Bat City Artisans brings back its community market for the first time in more than a year. Guests of the event, hosted at Shangri-La, can shop a variety of vendors specializing in art, vintage goods, housewares, and more while taking advantage of food and drink specials offered onsite. Attendees are encouraged to wear their best beach attire as part of the market’s tropical theme. Special guest DJs will also be performing live sets throughout the event. Admission to this outdoor event is free.