Austin's signature 4th of July fireworks celebration officially canceled

Forget The Endless Summer. The endless bummer is more like it. Though it was proving increasingly likely with every passing day and increase in COVID-19 cases, Austin's signature 4th of July celebration has been called off.

On June 12, the Austin Symphony announced that it's officially canceling the H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks event at Vic Mathias Shores due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The annual event, which has been an Austin tradition for more than four decades, usually attracts about 100,000 attendees every year. Because of the event's close proximity, the Austin Symphony says it cannot guarantee the safety of attendees, musicians, volunteers, or staff.

"The health of our musicians and the community is of greater concern," said Executive Director Anthony Corroa in a release. "Your Austin Symphony Orchestra will be back next July 4th with an amazing concert and fireworks display fit for Texas."

Corroa also noted that this is only the second time in more than 40 years the event was forced to cancel.

H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th Concert and Fireworks is just the latest disappointment for symphony fans. Over the past three months, the organization has been forced to cancel other events due to the global pandemic, including those in its Masterworks and Butler Pops series.