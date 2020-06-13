Shuttered North Austin Tex-Mex favorite reopening, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are the stories that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Shuttered North Austin Tex-Mex favorite cooks up reopening plans. Enchiladas y Mas closed in April after 20 years serving Tex-Mex from its North Austin storefront. Last week, two nieces of the former owners announced they are resurrecting the restaurant and reopening the no-frills favorite this summer.

2. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Classic Clarksville restaurant permanently closes. Our food news column is back, and this week, we learned that Clarksville favorite Cafe Josie is closing. The owner told Austin360 that although the restaurant was making a profit over the past four years, its landlord — Larry McGuire of McGuire Moorman Hospitality — was “not amenable” to additional money-making expansions.

3. Austin will likely extend stay-home orders as COVID-19 cases spike. In a press conference on June 11, Mayor Steve Adler warned that as Austin's COVID-19 cases rise, so too does the possibility of the city shutting down again. The best thing you can do? Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask.

4. 2 Austin-area dine-in movie theaters prepare for post-lockdown premieres. Following a pandemic-imposed hiatus, two dine-in movie theaters in the Austin area are reopening.

5. City leaders unveil ambitious agenda to overhaul Austin Police Department. Following two full weeks of protests, the Austin City Council unveiled its agenda to completely overhaul the Austin Police Department. On Thursday, June 11, it passed the resolutions, including banning tear gas, use of deadly force on people fleeing, and calling for zero deaths at the hands of APD officers by 2023.