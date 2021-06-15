Rock legend Eric Clapton strums up Austin stop on fall 2021 tour

Just where Eric Clapton ranks on the list of rock ’n’ roll’s greatest guitarists may be debatable, but his status as a rock god is undeniable.

The man who played on The Beatles’ “While my Guitar Gently Weeps,” cut his teeth in bands Yardbirds and Cream, and skyrocketed to fame as a solo rock and blues icon will head to Texas this fall for a trio of tour stops — including one in Austin — featuring all-star accompaniment.

Clapton kicks off the Texas leg of his North American tour, announced June 14, at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on September 13, followed by Austin’s Frank Erwin Center on September 15 and Houston’s Toyota Center on September 17.

Joining Clapton for the shows is an A-list group of touring musicians. Band members include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd, and Chris Stainton. Sharon White and Katie Kissoon will handle backing vocals, and Jimmie Vaughan will join as a special guest.

Tickets for the Austin show go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 am via TexasBoxOffice.com.

Ahead of the show, get reacquainted with Clapton’s top-streamed singles, sure to make the set list:

“Cocaine” — 288 million

“Wonderful Tonight” — 248 million

“Tears in Heaven” — 203 million

“Layla” — 196 million

“Change the World” — 104 million

---

Eric Sandler contributed to this article.