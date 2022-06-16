Austin-themed mini golf experience putts into The Domain with star chef

Get your putters ready, Austin. A new mini golf experience is coming to The Domain later this year, with fantastic food from one of the city's favorite culinary teams to flavor the deal.

Scheduled to open in fall 2022, Dirdie Birdie will be Austin's first indoor course and feature 12 one-of-a-kind Austin themed mini golf holes. A restaurant and full bar directed by Chef Nicholas Yanes and his Excelsior management group (the team behind Juniper, Uncle Nicky's, and Verbena) will be on hand to keep you refreshed between rounds.

Situated in 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor space, the concept is the brainchild of Austin couple Vik and Lina Khasat.

“We are so thrilled to bring this concept to Austin,” said Vik and Lina. “The Dirdie Birdie combines all of our favorite things, elevated food and drink mixed with an amazing interactive experience. We are creating the ideal gathering place for families, date night, friends and everything in between.”

Award-winning local architects Clayton Korte are designing the colorful space, incorporating new age design with vintage golf elements. The 12-hole course will feature several Austin-inspired holes recreated after iconic buildings and landmarks from around the city.

Chef Nicholas Yanes of Excelsior Hospitality told CultureMap that he's a long-time fan of mini golf. This new restaurant at Dirdie Birdie will offer guests a full-service restaurant and bar featuring an elevated menu with a mix of small bites and entrees.

“This is such an exciting project for us,” says Yanes in a release. “We will be creating a menu focused on local and regional ingredients that connects with the guests in a cheeky and fun way.”

Located at 10910 Domain Drive, the Dirdie Birdie is sure to be a hole-in-one for families, foodies, design aficionados, mini golf champions, and everyone in between. Head to dirdiebirdieatx.com or follow @thedirdiebirdie on Instagram for updates on the grand opening.