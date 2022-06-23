Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Explore the best Austin has to offer with Pride Month festivities, a Renaissance festival, and tons of live music performances. Feast merrily and drink your fill at Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden’s annual Renaissance Festival, or enjoy live music from local LGBTQ+ artists during the Pride in Local Music event. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more events, visit our calendar.

Thursday, June 23

Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents Renaissance Festival

Experience what revelry was like in the time of yore when you venture to Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden. The second annual Renaissance Festival will include a feast for guests to enjoy, live music, and themed games like knight battles and beer can jousting over the course of three days. Costumes are encouraged. For more information, visit the Banger's website.

Austin Unconducted! Concert + Happy Hour

String orchestra music is set to fill the air at Draylen Mason Studio during this intimate evening. This production marks the first performance of Austin Unconducted!, the city’s new musician-led orchestra, and will feature a selection of music by composers who were under-appreciated by the communities of their day. Arrive early for a complimentary happy hour and stay after the show for a reception and meet-and-greet with the featured musician. Get tickets here.

Saturday, June 25

Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents Pride in Local Music

Enjoy performances from a variety of local queer artists and support local live music when you attend the third annual Pride in Local Music event at The Long Center for the Performing Arts. Performers on the set list include Tje Austin, Bleached Roses, Pelvis Wrestley, BabiBoi, and Julie Nolan. Attendees can also enjoy a VIP deck, bites from area food trucks, and an LGBTQ+ artist and resource marketplace. For ticket options, check out the event website.

Still Austin Whiskey Co. presents PRIDE Pop-Up

Make a toast to Pride and support the local LGBTQ+ community with the help of signature cocktails and good vibes at Still Austin Whiskey Co. The one-day pop-up will feature a flea market with wares from several LGBTQ+ businesses, special drag performances, and sets by DJ Jenny Hoysten. Guests will be able to stay fueled up with sustainably sourced bites from Huckleberry and a variety of colorful cocktails. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, go to the pop-up website.

Sunday, June 26

Don McLean: 50th Anniversary of "American Pie"

Don McLean makes a stop at Austin’s Paramount Theatre as part of his 50th Anniversary "American Pie" tour. Since catapulting to stardom in 1971 with the release of his American Pie album, McLean has seen decades of musical success. The artist is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and has built a massive fanbase of listeners of all generational backgrounds from across the globe. Select tickets are still available.