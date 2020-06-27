Texas governor urges residents to 'stay home' as COVID-19 cases spike, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Texas governor urges residents to 'stay home' as COVID-19 cases explode. If the statewide reopening orders are giving you whiplash, you're not alone. Bars are now closed again and restaurant capacity reduced in reaction to Texas' surge in COVID-19 cases. As a result, Gov. Greg Abbott pivoted to a new message this week: stay home.

2. High-end Austin restaurant temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19. Fixe Southern House, a staple of downtown's restaurant scene, temporarily closed last week after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus. The restaurant says it will reopen after a deep clean and staff are tested.

3. New York announces quarantine for Texas travelers due to COVID-19 spike. Travelers from Texas going to New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut must quarantine for 14 days or face a hefty fine.

4. Austin home sales continue dropping as prices hit all-time high. The Austin Board of Realtors released its May reports, and unsurprisingly, COVID-19 has pushed home sales down and prices up. Last month, the median price for a home inside the city limits hit $424,050, the highest number yet.

5. West Texas destination steakhouse with ranch cabins serves up rustic weekend getaway. Perini Ranch is a relaxed, rural, and secluded getaway less than four hours from the Capital City. The expansive property gives cooped-up Austinites the chance to enjoy fresh air and wide-open West Texas skies (and a killer steak).