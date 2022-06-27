Austin Symphony Orchestra composes spectacular 4th of July concert and fireworks

One of Austin’s favorite summertime celebrations is returning next week. Celebrating its 45th season of the H-E-B-sponsored Austin Symphony July 4th Concert & Fireworks, the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) will perform at Vic Mathias Shores by the Long Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 8 pm on Monday, July 4.

One of the city’s premier Independence Day celebrations, the memorable event pairs iconic annual fireworks display over the city skyline, backed by symphonic patriotic classics.

This celebration is planned, produced, and performed entirely by the ASO, with the help of its sponsors and in-kind support from the City of Austin. The event is free and open to the public, but patrons can also support the event and gain access to lawn tickets or table seating on the terrace. Benefits include parking passes, front row seats, indoor restrooms, easy access to food and drinks, and more.

This year’s event will feature guest speakers including a veteran tribute at 8 pm, followed by a musical performance and “mile-high” fireworks. Returning this summer are a variety of vendors, from food and drinks to crafts and memorabilia.

Founded in 1911, the Austin Symphony Orchestra (ASO) is Austin’s oldest performing arts group. While the 4th of July fireworks concert is always a highlight, ASO offers a complete season of musical and educational programming, many of which take place in the state-of-the-art Joe R. & Teresa Lozano Long Center for the Performing Arts.

For more details on ASO or the upcoming concert (including what is and is not allowed, plus parking details), visit austinsymphony.org.