Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Chances are you're spending the Fourth of July holiday weekend at home. Luckily, tons of virtual parties and livestream events are scheduled to keep you entertained. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 2

Tune into a High Noon Talk presented by the Bullock Texas State History Museum

In this casual lunchtime lecture, historian and author William Bush will discuss his book, Circuit Riders for Mental Health, which explores Texas' progress in public mental health services. After the livestream, the discussion will be available to watch on the Bullock Museum YouTube Channel. The book is also available for online purchase via the museum store.

Friday, July 3

Attend the Austin Chamber Music Festival Black Voices concert

Some of the most talented Black classical musicians take to the virtual stage during this Austin Chamber Music Festival event. The evening will feature such artists as Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, Derek Menchan, Ebonee Thomas, and Lecolion Washington. Attendees will also get the opportunity to chat with artists and other audience members during the livestream program. RSVP to receive the free concert streaming information.

Settle in for a parking lot screening at Georgetown Palace Theatre

Head to the parking lot of the Georgetown Palace Theatre for a summer movie screening. This week’s featured film is the 1996 blockbuster Independence Day. Chairs will be set up to observe social distancing practices, but guests can also bring their own seating. Movie admission is free, but donations are encouraged. A second screening of Independence Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 4.

Saturday, July 4

Celebrate with Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic

Willie Nelson's traditional Fourth of July picnic is going virtual this year. The livestreamed festivities will kick off with a Prime Cuts episode with chef Scott Roberts of Salt Lick BBQ and will be followed by musical performances from Luck, Texas, featuring Asleep at the Wheel and Shakey Graves. The event concludes with film segment boasting performances by Sheryl Crow, Lyle Lovett, Ziggy Marley, and, of course, Willie Nelson. Tickets are available in advance or on the day of the event.

Watch the Freedom Over Texas fireworks show

View Houston's Fourth of July extravaganza Freedom Over Texas from home this year. The virtual celebration will be broadcast in its entirety with a statewide simulcast on Saturday, July 4, from 7-10 pm. Highlights include a patriotic tribute by the Houston Symphony and live performances by rappers Bun B and Trae Tha Truth, country star Pat Green, and several others throughout the evening.