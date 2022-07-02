Austin suburb sizzles among hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin suburb sizzles with one of the hottest U.S. ZIP codes for homebuyers. 78641 in Leander landed at No. 6 among the country’s 20 hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers.

2. These 6 Austin businesses punch in among Texas' best employers, report says. Austin claimed six spots among the state's best places to work.

3. Popular steakhouse carves out modern Mexican niche in Central Austin. A new addition to the Perry's Restaurants family pursues modern Mexican cuisine in a steakhouse format.

4. Stunning Lake Austin home owned by Counting Crows pianist hits market to tune of $4.25 million. Designed by alterstudio, the home was built for Counting Crows instrumentalist Charlie Gillingham and TV exec Nikki Varhely-Gillingham.

5. UT Austin hooks No. 2 ranking on list of best college investments in Texas. UT Austin is once again among the best collegiate values in Texas.