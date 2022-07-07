Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Larger-than life art exhibits, cosplay contests, and live musical performances are just a few reasons to explore the Capital City throughout the next few days. Enjoy the opening weekend of Newsies the Musical in Zilker Park, or experience Michaelangelo’s Sistine Chapel like never before at Circuit of the Americas. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full list of events, visit our calendar.

Friday, July 8

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel - The Exhibition

Witness one of the world’s most extraordinary artistic achievements up close and personal, experiencing the immersive photographic reproduction at Circuit of The Americas. Visitors will be able to glimpse the smallest details of Michelangelo’s 34 ceiling frescoes including The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel, down to brushstrokes and the slightest shifts in color. Audio guides will be available for rent to further enhance the tour. Following the opening weekend, the exhibition will be open through August 28.

Zilker Theatre Productions presents Newsies the Musical

Disney’s Newsies the Musical comes back to the outdoor Beverly Sheffield Hillside Theatre at Zilker Park in partnership with the City of Austin. This latest adaptation of the classic includes eight new songs and many of the favorites from the 1992 Newsies film such as “Santa Fe” and “Carrying the Banner.” Following opening weekend, musical showtimes are scheduled through August 13. Admission is free and open to the public. Get more information about the show here.

Saturday, July 9

Greater Austin Comic Con

Celebrate and revere all things popular culture at Greater Austin Comic Con. The two-day event will include gaming competitions, cosplay contests, a vendors market, kids entertainment, special guests, and more. Attendees can expect appearances by game developers, comic book creators, and even some of movie and TV’s biggest stars. Celebrity appearances include Billy Dee Williams, Ray Wise, Erik Estrada, Vanessa Angel, DJ Qualls, and more. For a full schedule of events and to purchase passes, go to the GACC website.

Oasis Texas Brewing Company presents Artisan Market

Head out to the Oasis Texas Brewing Company for two back-to-back days of Texas artisan goods, breathtaking views, and local beers. The free Artisan Market will feature more than 60 local and Texan vendors offering everything from jewelry and art to pickles and spices. Additional market highlights include live music performances, food and drink specials, and entertainment high above the Lake Travis waterfront all weekend long.

Sunday, July 10

The Austin Symphony presents Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park

Listen to The Austin Symphony under the stars at Hartman Concert Park just in front of The Long Center for the Performing Arts during this week’s outdoor concert performance. Guests to the free event can enjoy music by the Brass Quintet for a sonic sendoff of the weekend’s activities. Picnic dinners, lawn chairs, blankets, insect repellent, and beverages are encouraged to achieve the most pleasant al fresco experience. For a full list of concerts scheduled this season, visit the event website.