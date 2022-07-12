Bruce Springsteen makes long-awaited return to Austin on upcoming tour

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 international tour will include a stop at the Moody Center in Austin on February 16.

The tour, which will feature 31 performances across the United States over the course of two months, will kick off on February 1 in Tampa, Florida. In addition to Austin, Springsteen will also play in Dallas on February 10 and Houston on February 14, according to a July 12 announcement.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. Springsteen's last appearance in Texas was April 5, 2016 at American Airlines Center.

2023 will mark the 50th anniversary of Springsteen's debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. He has released 20 studio albums in his career, including 2020's Letter to You, his first album with The E Street Band since 2014's High Hopes.

European dates for the 2023 international tour, which will immediately follow the North American dates, have been on sale since May, and many cities have added second or third shows due to popular demand. Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August 2023.

Tickets for the 2023 U.S. arena shows will go on sale over the course of the next two weeks, with the first onsale beginning Wednesday, July 20 at 10 am.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday, July 17 for the chance to buy tickets. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee a code or the ability to purchase tickets.