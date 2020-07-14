Iconic '80s movie star brings drive-in summer film festival to Austin

After months of disappointing event cancellations, one local movie theater is premiering some good news.

This summer, EVO Entertainment is hosting Anthony Michael Hall's Summer Drive-In Film Fest. The former Brat Pack-er and iconic movie nerd is screening some of the '80s most iconic films along with appearances by special guests Kelly LeBrock (Weird Science) and James Jude Courtney (2018's Halloween).

The Drive-In Film Fest, curated and hosted by Hall, will be held over four weekends at the EVO in Kyle, near Austin, and the EVO in Schertz, outside of San Antonio. Each evening will offer a double feature of '80s classics, plus a Q&A with Hall and guests, while allowing viewers to take part from the safety of their personal vehicles.

The fest will travel between the two theaters each weekend. On Fridays, it will take place in Kyle before heading south to Schertz on Saturdays.

The EVO Kyle schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 17 — John Hughes Comedy Classics #1: Weird Science and Sixteen Candles . Kelly LeBrock, who played Lisa in Weird Science, joins Hall for a special appearance.

— . Kelly LeBrock, who played Lisa in Weird Science, joins Hall for a special appearance. Friday, July 24 — John Hughes Comedy Classics #2: The Breakfast Club and National Lampoon's Vacation

— Friday, July 31 — Halloween in July: Halloween, 1978 and Halloween, 2018 . James Jude Courtney, who took over the iconic role of Michael in the newest edition of the Halloween horror series, joins as a special guest.

— . James Jude Courtney, who took over the iconic role of Michael in the newest edition of the Halloween horror series, joins as a special guest. Friday, August 7 — The Iconic Duo: Hail Caesar and Johnny Be Good

In between each film, guests can enjoy an interactive Q&A with Hall and his guest stars. Questions can be submitted through the EVO app or in writing.

Drive-in guests can purchase snacks, drinks, and merchandise via the EVO app during screenings, and even request autographs and photographs with the celebs. Guests who do choose to snag a picture will be asked to wear a mask up until the photo is taken. To minimize the number of surfaces being touched, personal phones and cameras are not permitted. Instead, guests may download their snap via EVO’s website.

Tickets are priced at $25 per car. Head to the EVO Entertainment website for more info.