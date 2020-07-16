Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Mark your calendar for a virtual sake tasting, drive-in film festival, outdoor laser show, and more. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, July 16

Tune into the Cine Las Americas Virtual Showcase

A series of feature films, short films, and music videos created by Latinx filmmakers and artists will stream during the CLA2020 Virtual Showcase. The event, presented the Cine Las Americas International Film Festival and the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center, features 49 films from 12 countries, spanning a wide range of artists, backgrounds, and perspectives. Admission is free with registration. View the full schedule on the event website.

Enjoy a virtual book discussion with Colin Jost and John Grisham

Saturday Night Live cast member Colin Jost and author John Grisham team up to discuss Jost's new memoir, A Very Punchable Face, during this BookPeople virtual event. The casual conversation will include anecdotes from Jost’s life and career, as well as an opportunity for audience members to ask their burning questions. Register is available online, and each ticket includes a copy of the book.

Friday, July 17

Rock out at Outdoor Floyd: A Socially Distanced Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon

The Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon is headed outdoors for a new spin. The state-of-the-art laser show will be reimagined into a socially distant, drive-in spectacular for guests to enjoy from their vehicles. Tickets to the July 17 and 18 performances at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, along with beverage packages, are available online.

Saturday, July 18

Pull up to Anthony Michael Hall's Summer Drive-in Film Fest

EVO Entertainment is serving up '80s cinema on the big (outdoor) screen with the help of movie icon Anthony Michael Hall. The Summer Drive-in Film Fest is a four-week series curated and hosted by Hall, and each evening will include a double feature, as well as a 45-minute Q&A with the actor and special guests. The film fest concludes August 7. To purchase tickets and see the full lineup, visit the EVO Entertainment website.

Sip spirits at Tatsu-Ya’s Virtual Sake Tasting

Sip some of the finest Japanese spirits during this virtual event from the Tatsu-Ya team. Registration includes a sake tasting kit featuring assorted sakes and ostumami, Japanese snacks to enjoy alongside alcohol, available for advance pickup at Ramen Tatsu-Ya. Preorder your kit and reserve your spot through July 16.