John Mayer grooves to Austin’s highly anticipated Moody Center on new tour

Tall, dreamy, and possessing a sultry voice and some serious guitar chops, John Mayer has been a pop culture force since he exploded on the scene with his quintuple-platinum 2001 debut album, Room For Squares. (Who can forget the singalong chorus of “Why Georgia”?)

Since then, he’s managed to concoct perfect grooves, chart-topping hits, and a global legion of swooning fans.

Mayer, who boasts seven Grammys (including Song of the Year for the fan favorite “Daughters”), heads to Austin next year as part of his just-announced Sob Rock Tour in support of his new Sob Rock album — his eighth studio work and first solo release since 2017.

He’ll perform at Austin’s highly anticipated new world-class venue Moody Center on April 20, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 23 through Moody Center and Ticketmaster.

The tour kicks off Thursday, February 17, in Albany, New York.

Local fans who can’t get enough can also catch the singer/songwriter in Houston on April 23 at Toyota Center, and in Dallas on April 24 at American Airlines Center.

Fans can look forward to a slew of hits from Mayer’s triple-platinum Heavier Things (2003), double-platinum Battle Studies (2009), and gold Born and Raised (2012). He may also tease tunes from his group Dead & Company, in which he sings and plays lead guitar. Mayer and the band have played to more than 3.4 million fans in major stadiums.

Expect to see much of Mayer as he makes the publicity rounds. He’ll appear on Today on July 20 and is promoting his first single from the new album — “Last Train Home” — which just dropped.

Expect screams, selfies, and more when the dashing Mayer hits the Capital City.