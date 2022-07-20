Home » Entertainment
Texas State University illuminates the cult of Harry Styles in new class

By Hannah Ortega, KVUE
Harry Styles
The former One Direction member becomes a case study in this class for how we view super-celebrities. Photo by Lillie Eiger

KVUE — A new Texas State University class seems to be a sign of the Harry Styles-obsessed times.

Louie Dean Valencia, a Texas State associate professor of digital history, will teach a spring 2023 class called "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity" out of the school's Honors College.

A description of the class said it "focuses on British musician Harry Styles and popular European culture to understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity." Students will touch on topics such as race, class, internet culture, fan culture, consumerism, and fashion throughout the course.

In a reply to a commenter on his tweet, Valencia clarified that the class will not center on Styles' personal life but "only his art and public activism and the film, literature, philosophy, music he has acknowledged as influential."

The course will help students gain credit regarding honors studies, history, diversity studies, and popular culture studies requirements, among others.

---

