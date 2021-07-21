Texas superstar Leon Bridges digs into Austin as part of upcoming tour

Texas singer-songwriter Leon Bridges is taking his upcoming “Gold-Diggers Sound Tour” to Austin.

Joined by fellow Texas singer Abraham Alexander, Bridges takes to the stage at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater on Sunday, September 12.

Tickets for the Austin show go on sale through Stubb’s on Tuesday, July 27.

It’s one of just three Texas tour stops announced (so far) in support of Bridges’ third studio album, Gold-Diggers Sound, set to release Friday, July 23.

He also will play at San Antonio’s Aztec Theatre on Friday, September 10 and on Saturday, September 11 at North Texas’ buzziest new concert space — The HiFi Dallas, a Mark Cuban-owned music venue opening soon.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s 39-city tour starts August 8 in St. Charles, Iowa, and crisscrosses the country until May 19, 2022, when he wraps up in St. Augustine, Florida.

In keeping with the spirit of the album, Bridges is playing small- to mid-sized venues, calling each show an “immersive experience … in the intimate rooms where it all started.” The album is named for Gold Diggers, a Los Angeles hotel, bar, and recording studio where Bridges said he “lived, worked, and drank over the course of two years” — an experience he calls profound.

“I walked in this complex two years ago and I’ve come out the other side an evolved person,” Bridges says in a statement. “I strove to reach new ideas and challenge myself alongside my fans.”

He also wants to honor owners and employees of bars and clubs hit hard during the pandemic by donating a portion of each ticket sale in the fall to the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and CrewNation, a relief fund for music crews, he says.

As a 2,200-capacity venue, Stubb’s offers a more intimate concert experience, allowing fans to enjoy artists and performers up close.

Options to pre-save on an album with a concert pre-sale code can be found here.

As for the forthcoming album, AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy writes that “the singles released so far — the insecure, heart-wrenching ‘Why Don’t You Touch Me,’ the hypnotic, slinky ‘Motorbike,’ and the powerfully political ‘Sweeter’ — indicate a restless artist reaching and attaining a new set of wings. In a statement, [Bridges] calls it his ‘most sensual and confident album to date, and I cannot wait to unleash it.’”

Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.