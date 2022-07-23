American Airlines adds 2 new nonstop flights from Austin, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin lands first nonstop flight to top Colorado destination this winter. American Airlines is taking more Austinites to the slopes, starting later this year.

2. Acclaimed Texas winery uncorks plans for new Hill Country destination. The team behind William Chris Wine Co. is opening a new project in Johnson City this fall.

3. Austin takes off with new nonstop flight to glamorous California hot spot. Austinites will be able to fly nonstop to Palm Springs this winter.

4. New report card ranks Austin among 10 most educated cities in the U.S.. Austin comes in at No. 10 for well-balanced quality and accessibility of education; significantly better than the rest of Texas.

5. Texas named No. 2 worst state to live, but one of the best for business. Only Arizona did worse than Texas in this CNBC ranking.