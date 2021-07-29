Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Live music, a movie screening, and a major soccer match are on the agenda this weekend. Watch the U.S. take on Qatar in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals or see guitarist Jason Mraz perform live at Stubb’s. Check out the top five things to do in Austin.

Thursday, July 29

CONCACAF Gold Cup Semifinals

Don’t miss your chance to experience the Gold Cup competition firsthand at Austin’s new Q2 Stadium. During this semifinal match, the United States takes on Qatar for the chance to be one step closer to the championship. Select seats are still available on the ticketing website.

City Running Tours & Saucony present East Austin Taco Run

Explore Austin’s east side by way of a 4.5-mile running route featuring iconic taco stops along the way. The East Austin Taco Run begins and ends at Cuantos Tacos, and participants will make stops at three of the four taquerias from Austin’s Taco Mafia. Runners will also have the opportunity to demo a pair of Saucony shoes and cool off with ice-cold beverages from Central Machine Works. Get more information and register on the event website.

Special Screening of Spy Kids presented by Hill Country Film Festival

The Texas Film Commission and Hill Country Film Festival present an all-ages screening of 2001 blockbuster Spy Kids at Marktplatz in Fredericksburg. Guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments, blankets, and lawn chairs to settle in for the screening before sundown. A special panel discussion on Texas indie film production will take place before the film. Admission to this family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

Friday, July 30

Jason Mraz in concert

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz returns to Austin for a concert at Stubb’s. The chart-topping guitarist makes this stop in support of his new album, Look for the Good. General admission tickets are still available.

Sunday, August 1

ACL Live and Live Nation present Bill Maher

Bill Maher comes to Austin on his national stand-up tour. The comedian and political commentator is known for his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher and various other roles. For ticket availability, visit the ACL Live website.