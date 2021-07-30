Drive-through dinosaurs invade Austin with realistic roars and more

If we've learned anything from the Jurassic Park movies, it's that we should stay far, far away from dinosaurs. Luckily, the extinct beasts of Jurassic Quest, the nation's largest touring dinosaur exhibit, are very much not alive and safely beyond your car's windows.

The drive-through display, which is migrating to the Austin Convention Center September 3-6, features more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, and even a 50-foot-long megalodon.

The herd of animatronic dinos, which span allosaurus to velociraptor, are displayed in realistic scenes — Jurassic Quest worked with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated — that you can gawk at while slowly driving through the center's parking lot.

An online audio tour (available in both English and Spanish) accompanies the adventure.

The hour-long ride back in time costs $49 per vehicle for eight people or fewer.

In addition to the life-like exhibits, there are opportunities to visit with baby dinosaurs and Jurassic Quest's team of dino trainers, as well as pose for a safari-style photo (one per family is included in the ticket price).

Millions of people have wound their way through the socially distanced event since it launched in July 2020, with recent stops in Houston (where the experience is headquartered) and Corpus Christi and a future touchdown in San Antonio.