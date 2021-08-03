Monstrous stunt-filled motorsports event returns to Austin with jam-packed action

High-flying stunts and four-wheeled thrills are speeding toward Austin for what promises to be a high-octane weekend packed with motorsports fun.

Monster Jam, the long-touring full-throttle monster truck event, returns to Austin’s Frank Erwin Center Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8 for the first time since taking a pandemic-driven break last year.

Tickets ($22-$45) are currently available through the Erwin Center, and the event is family-friendly.

Dubbed the most action-packed motorsports event on four wheels, Monster Jam features massive custom-built trucks (12,000-pound vehicles that generate 1,500 horsepower) tearing up the dirt as drivers compete to show off their speed and skills.

Promoters say fans will witness a “fierce battle” for the event championship, with each Monster Jam driver performing gravity-defying feats and going head-to-head for points in freestyle, skills challenges, and racing competitions.

With Monster Jam trucks capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills, and racing at speeds of up to 70 mph, fans are sure to experience some jaw-dropping action. And they can even get in on the action by voting for the winner in the skills challenge and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium voting from their smartphones.

Though drivers and trucks are subject to change, expected to be roaring into Austin with Monster Jam are:

Axe, driven by Chris Koehler

Extreme Attitude, driven by Travis Mowery

Jailbird, driven by Kaylyn Migues

Max-D, driven by Colton Eichelberger

Monster Mutt Dalmatian, driven by Cynthia Gauthier

Rage, driven by Cory Rummell

Soldier Fortune, driven by Kayla Blood

and perhaps the most popular monster truck of all time, Grave Digger, driven by Adam Anderson

Fans can also make a pitstop at the Monster Jam Pit Party, which revs up Saturday, August 7 from 4:30-6 pm. Pit passes ($20) give fans the opportunity to check out the monsters up close, watch live pre-race interviews and participate in Q&As with the drivers, get pre-signed autograph cards, and take pictures.

Considering the current state of the pandemic (Austin is at Stage 4, the second highest level on the COVID-19 risk-based scale), Monster Jam is monitoring state and local requirement, public-health guidelines, and industry standards to ensure guests are safe.

Masks are optional inside university buildings and outdoors, including at the Erwin Center. For individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have weakened immune systems, masking and social distancing are recommended. More information about the venue health protocols can be found here.

Additionally, Monster Jam has reimagined the merch booth, offering contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or onsite from their seats. Once ordered, guests can scoop up their items at a contactless pickup station during the event. Additional information can be found on the Austin Monster Jam event page.