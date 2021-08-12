Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Beat the heat with these cool happenings around the city. Toast the dog days of summer with your furry friend at Barks N’ Booze, or catch Alanis Morissette in concert at COTA. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, August 12

The Neo Pack presents Barks N’ Booze

Party with your fur children and mingle with other dog parents at Hotel Vegas. Guests to Barks N’ Booze will receive two free drinks and a custom bandana for their dog, along with a starter pouch of Neo Bites dog treats. Local pet vendors will be onsite to showcase their products. Admission is free and open to the public.

Alanis Morissette in concert

Alternative rock singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette comes to Austin in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her iconic album, Jagged Little Pill. Morissette will be joined by special guests Garbage and Liz Phair. Select tickets to the show, taking place at Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas, are still available.

Friday, August 13

Austin Home & Garden Show

The Austin Home & Garden Show returns for a weekend blooming with fun events. The three-day event at the Austin Convention Center will include hundreds of home-improvement and gardening booths for guests to explore, informative presentations, and special guest appearances by Chet Garner and Joel Karsten. For a full list of events and to purchase tickets, visit the show website. Admission is free for children 16 and younger.

Saturday, August 14

Independence Brewing Co. presents Summer Sesh III

Chill out with Independence Brewing Co. and enjoy summer festivities all day long. Summer Sesh will feature live music, a giant slip-n-slide, water balloon war, live screen printing, and more. Party guests are also encouraged to don their finest Hawaiian shirts for a chance to win the summer-themed contest. For a full lineup of music performances and more, visit the event website. Bringing your own chair or comfortable seating is recommended. Admission is free, and all ages and pets are welcome.

Moontower Comedy Club Series: Michael Ian Black

Actor and comedian Michael Ian Black is the latest to perform as part of the Moontower Comedy Club Series at Stateside at the Paramount. A limited number of seats remain for both showtimes on the ticketing website.