Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Stay entertained with an array of virtual happenings on the agenda, including an art opening, a home tour, and a Broadway-worthy performance. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, August 13

Attend a virtual opening reception at Women & Their Work

Dallas-based media artist Melanie Clemmons unveils her latest exhibition, “Likes Charge.” This entirely virtual, internet-inspired exhibit features a series of video art projections, 3D-printed healing crystals, flatscreen reflection pool, and more to create an immersive experience viewers can enjoy from home. Admission is free and available on the Women & Their Work website. Following the virtual opening weekend, the exhibition will be on display through October 8.

Check out the Preservation Austin Virtual Homes Tour

Explore historic downtown Austin living spaces without leaving your own abode. The 28th Annual Preservation Austin Homes Tour goes virtual with a 45-minute stream of five featured houses, interviews with homeowners, and additional footage of some of the inspiring spaces. The virtual tour will be followed by a live Q&A session. Tickets are available here.

Friday, August 14

Enjoy the final weekend of the All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival

The first-ever virtual All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival (aGLIFF) concludes its programming with a final weekend of online screenings. This weekend's highlights include film Q&As, a comedy happy hour, and a screening of closing film Ahead of The Curve. Weekend passes are available on the festival website.

Saturday, August 15

Sip along in a virtual sake tasting

Following its successful first round, Tatsu-Ya brings back its virtual sake tasting event. The evening will include pours of the finest sake and insight from beverage experts, all conducted via Zoom. Participants can preorder sake kits packed with three tasting bottles of premium imported Japanese sake, plus snacks that have been perfectly paired with the spirits. Limited spots are available.

Tune into Christopher Jackson: Live from the West Side

Celebrated actor and Broadway star Christopher Jackson performs some of his favorite musical numbers, pop standards, and original material for this livestream event. Viewers can expect a selection of show tunes and rare stories from Jackson’s time with hit productions Hamilton and In The Heights. Your ticket to the virtual event includes access to the livestream performance, as well as on-demand viewing of the show after the broadcast.