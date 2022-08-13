Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.

2. Austin's top ramen spills out new locations for far north and south Austin. Ramen Tatsu-ya confirmed two locations that are the farthest North and South of the Austin restaurants so far.

3. New automated cocktail bars 'serve drinks in seconds' at Austin's Circuit of The Americas. TendedBar hopes to make crowds more manageable at one of Austin's biggest entertainment venues.

4. 7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco. The castle will be on tour through the end of October.

5. Austin hospital earns healthy ranking from prestigious U.S. News & World Report. St. David’s Medical Center recently earned the No. 8 spot in Texas and No. 37 nationally.