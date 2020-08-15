Popular podcaster's big move to Austin, plus more of the week's top stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan punches one-way ticket from LA to Austin. Podcaster, stand-up comedian, and mixed-martial-arts commentator Joe Rogan is following through on his promise (or threat?) to pack up and move from Los Angeles to Texas. Final destination: Austin.

2. Northeast Austin lands $150 million campus from global defense contractor. Northeast Austin will soon be home to the third largest defense contractor in the world. On August 11, BAE Systems announced it is expanding its operations in the Capital City with a new $150 million, 390,000-square-foot facility near East Parmer Lane and I-35.

3. Stunning West Austin mansion with novel history books record sale price. A nearly 50-year-old Mount Bonnell mansion with a storied history just sold for a record-setting price.

4. Austin suburb’s first mixed-use community rolls out welcome mat. Pflugerville’s first mixed-use community is wrapping up its first chapter. Presidium Group LLC, a local real estate development, investment, and management firm, says it’s done with the initial phase of The Pecan District — a 272-apartment complex designed by Austin's own Mark Odom Studio.

5. Austin scores lofty ranking in new study of America’s best cities. Buoyed by an educated population and a vibrant cultural scene, Austin ranks as the 17th best city in the country, according to a consulting firm’s annual study.