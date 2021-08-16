Home » Entertainment
new reality

Netflix hosting 'largest reality casting call ever' for new Austin-based show

Netflix hosts 'largest reality casting call ever' for new Austin show

By Britny Eubank, KVUE
Austin skyline downtown Lady Bird Town Lake
Lights, camera, Austin! Visit Austin Texas/Facebook

KVUE — Do you have what it takes to be Netflix's next big reality star? The streaming company is currently casting for a new show based in Austin.

Netflix has launched a new website, NetflixReality.com, which it's calling the "largest reality casting call ever." Through the website, people can apply for their favorite type of Netflix reality shows, from cooking to dating to social experiments.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the U.S., Canada, the U.K., or Ireland. To register, you can submit a one-minute audition video showing off your "real self."

One of the shows on the hunt for its stars is a newly ordered series called Roaring Twenties. Netflix describes the show as the coming-of-age story of eight 20-somethings looking for love and success in Austin while learning to navigate the "new normal" we're all experiencing.

The submission page for the show asks that applicants in their 20s who are "ready to let loose" submit a video explaining "why you're looking to live the best years of your life in the biggest, boldest way possible!" Applicants can submit their video for the show here.

---

Continue reading this story and watch the video on KVUE.

Read These Next
Giancarlo Esposito
Stars of The Mandalorian and Cobra Kai shine at Big Texas Comicon
Matthew McConaughey University of Texas Austin longhorn hook em
Matthew McConaughey wants to preserve soul of Austin amid rapid growth
house for sale sold sign
Out-of-town buyers throw more cash at Austin homes than locals