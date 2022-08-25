Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Festivals and live music are stealing the show and we’re absolutely tuning in for the local entertainment. Attend PRISM35 and catch exclusive film screenings, or see The Toadies, Bun B, and The Nixons live at Bat Fest. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.

Thursday, August 25

aGLIFF presents PRISM 35

The oldest film festival in Austin returns for another year of LGBTQ+ cinema at Galaxy Theatres. PRISM 35 activities include more than 85 films, exclusive events, screenings, and much more. Notable programming includes opening night film All Man: The International Male Story and closing night film You Can Live Forever. A virtual component of the festival is also available following the in-person event. In-person PRISM 35 activities are scheduled through August 28. For a full schedule of events and to purchase badges, go to the festival website.

Future Front Texas presents The Front Fest

The Front Fest returns for the first time since the pandemic at a variety of storied Austin venues. The four-day festival, primarily hosted at The Contemporary Austin’s Laguna Gloria, will include a curated Texas indie pop and punk showcase, a Texas women and queer directors short film showcase, pool parties at The LINE Hotel, and much more. Get passes and a full schedule of programming on The Front Fest website.

Saturday, August 27

Le Garage Sale

The city’s best and chicest shopping event returns to Palmer Events Center. Shoppers can enjoy two days of the finest wardrobe staples, luxe lingerie and leisurewear, eye-catching accessories, children’s apparel, menswear, home decor pieces, and more from 100-plus boutiques, brands, and designers. Grab your tickets here and prepare to indulge in some major retail therapy.

17th Annual Bat Fest

Participate in an Austin tradition and celebrate some of the city’s most famous part-time residents at the Congress Avenue Bat Bridge. The Bat Fest will include more than 50 local vendors, children’s activities, a bat costume contest, and more bat-related activities for the entire family. Guests will also be able to enjoy live music on two separate stages, featuring the Toadies, Reverend Horton Heat, The Unlikely Candidates, Fetty Wap, Lil Flip, The Nixons, Bun B, and DJ Shaynea. Get tickets and more information here.

Jack Johnson in concert with Ziggy Marley

Singer-songwriter Jack Johnson brings his chill vocal stylings to the Germania Insurance Amphitheater for one night only. The “Upside Down” singer makes a visit to Austin in support of his new album, Meet the Moonlight. Johnson will be joined by reggae star Ziggy Marley. Select seating options are still available.