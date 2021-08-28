Red-hot Austin named No. 2 housing market in U.S., plus more popular stories

Home » Entertainment
Austin named No. 2 housing market in U.S., plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Red-hot Austin takes title as No. 2 U.S. housing market, report says. Only one U.S. housing market is hotter than Austin in 2021, says WalletHub, and it’s right up the road in DFW.

2. Downtown Austin food hall reveals reopening date and 4 new eateries. Hungry? Downtown’s Fareground food hall has a reopening date and lots of tasty new offerings in store.

3. 2 beloved Austin businesses cash in on Yelp’s new $100,000 Texas fund. These Austin institutions are getting a helping hand from Yelp.

4. Pandemic throws wrench into growth of new home construction in Austin. Single-family home construction in Austin — and around the state — is headed for a slowdown in the coming years.

5. Beloved culinary anarchist Alton Brown brings live food tour to Austin this fall. The Food Network star is taking his show on the road.

