New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie now available in Austin, plus more top stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie is now available in Austin. If you're a cookie freak (and judging by our metrics, many readers are) you already know about the famous chocolate chip cookie made by Levain Bakery in New York City. Well, lucky for local dessert lovers, it's coming to Austin.

2. New $24 million light-rail station speeds into Austin’s ‘second downtown'. A new MetroRail station is on track for an enormous mixed-use project being developed across from the Domain. The station comes with a hefty $24 million price tag and should be completed by 2022.

3. Local 'no-tipping' Chinese delivery restaurant expands to South Austin. Along with its flagship Cherrywood location and second shop in the Arboretum neighborhood, Tso Chinesey Delivery is planning to add a new location on South Congress, expanding its delivery service into South Austin.

4. Irish gastropub and beer garden barrels into Austin suburb this fall. Round Rock, prepare to say slainte to Cork Cork & Barrel Craft Kitchen + Microbrewery. The Irish-inspired restaurant/microbrewery/beer garden opens its doors this November.

5. The stately story of how 'the most historic house in Texas' came to downtown Austin. Austin has the distinction of being the one-time home to a presidential home and a governor's mansion. Learn this fact and many more in our monthly History of Austin series.