Shakey Graves hooks Longhorn City Limits, plus more must-see live shows in Austin

Here’s some good news, Austin: The first half of September is loaded with quality live-music shows. Some are already sold out, including Stubb’s various nights with Dayglow, Leon Bridges, and Khruangbin, but you can still get in on the following gigs. Mask up and stay safe.

Shakey Graves at Longhorn City Limits – Saturday, September 4

If you’re planning to attend the Texas versus Louisiana-Lafayette football game or you’d just like to ring in the return of college football, then you should swing by the LBJ Lawn on Saturday, September 4 to check out acclaimed singer-songwriter Shakey Graves, who’ll headline Longhorn City Limits. Gates open at 11 am for this free event. As of now, an opening act and exact performance times have not been released.

Tele Novella at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, September 4

Fans of psychedelic pop should head to Hotel Vegas on Saturday, September 4 to see Tele Novella, who earlier this year put out an excellent album, Merlynn Belle, via Kill Rock Stars. Star Parks and Jane Leo (a new act featuring Jane Ellen Bryant and Daniel Leopold of Leopold and His Fiction) will open the show. Tickets are $10.

Nané at Scoot Inn – Saturday, September 4

Buzzy indie-soul rockers Nané will headline Summer at Sundown at the Scoot Inn on Saturday, September 4. Tickets for this sure-to-be high-energy show are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. Medicine Man Revival, Animals on TV, and Quentin Arispe will kick things off that evening.

Wild Child at Scoot Inn – Thursday, September 9

If you can’t remember the last time you saw Wild Child play a full band show, it’s likely because it’s been two years! Catch the indie pop act’s return to action at the Scoot Inn on Thursday, September 9. Tickets are $25 in advance and $28 the day of the event.

Night Drive at Empire – Friday, September 10

In need of a good dance party? Then on Friday, September 10, head on over to Empire, where Night Drive will be pushing out plenty of synth-driven jams in the Garage portion of the venue. Tickets are $15.

White Denim at the Mohawk – Saturday, September 11

Rock vets White Denim recently surprise released a vinyl-only album, and now they’re set to play songs from the untitled release — and their hefty, diverse catalog — at the Mohawk on Saturday, September 11. Go Fever and Being Dead will open the show. Tickets are $25.