Austin movie theaters entice film fans with $3 tickets on National Cinema Day

Who Doesn't Love a Bargain?

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home
You can see Spider-Man: No Way Home and all other movies for just $3 on September 3. Photo by Matt Kennedy

In perhaps an effort to bolster flagging box office numbers, movie theaters in Austin and across the country will be offering tickets for all screenings on Saturday, September 3 for just $3 per person as part of National Cinema Day.

Participating chains in and around Austin include Alamo Drafthouse, Regal CinemasAMC TheatresCinemark, and more.

As a bonus, AMC is offering their drink and popcorn cameo combo for $5; Cinemark is offering small popcorn, medium fountain drinks & ICEEs, and any-size candy for $3 each; check with your preferred theater for options.

While Labor Day weekend is surprisingly not featuring any big new movies — the most prominent one is Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. starring Sterling K. Brown and Regina Hall — it will see the return of the biggest movie of the past year, Spider-Man: No Way Home, this time with "More Fun Stuff." Top Gun: Maverick is also still in theaters after three months, and it's on the verge of topping $700 million.

Despite the runaway success of Top Gun: Maverick and handful of other movies that topped $300 million, this summer has not been a good one for movies at the box office. Buzzy movies like Lightyear and Nope barely passed the $100 million mark, and the weekend of August 26-28 was the worst-grossing one since late January, when bad movies are traditionally dumped into theaters.

