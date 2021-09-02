Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend

Ease into the holiday weekend with summer sendoffs, live music, and even a dinosaur sighting. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this Labor Day weekend.

Thursday, September 2

Beyond Van Gogh

Experience what it’s like to be inside the masterpieces of artist Vincent Van Gogh during the final days of Beyond Van Gogh in Austin. The show uses projection technology to transform spaces into a journey through Van Gogh’s work, with glimpses into his dreams, thoughts, and words. Step into Van Gogh’s world at Circuit of the Americas through September 5.

Shoal Creek Conservancy presents Shoal Creek Social

Celebrate Shoal Creek with two weeks of events at Beverly S. Sheffield Northwest District Park and Duncan Neighborhood Park. Traverse the creek’s oldest hike-and-bike trail, embark on self-guided scavenger hunts, and kick back at Creekside Hangouts. For a full schedule of events and activities, visit the Shoal Creek Social website. All activities will be outdoors and are pet- and family-friendly. Admission is free.

Zilker Botanical Garden Conservancy presents Music in the Garden

The sounds of nature and live classical music are in perfect harmony at Zilker Botanical Garden. This installment of the garden’s summer series will feature a solo by a local harpist for a restorative and calming concert all ages can enjoy. This event is outdoors, and limited capacity will be enforced. Face masks are encouraged.

Friday, September 3

Jurassic Quest

Encounter enormous dinosaurs at the Austin Convention Center this weekend. Highlights of the popular touring experience include more than 80 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs; children’s activities; fossil digs; face painting; and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Jurassic Quest website. Jurassic Quest is open through September 6.

Sunday, September 5

Carpenter Hotel Barbecue & Pool Party

Toast to the holiday weekend and say goodbye to summer at the Carpenter Hotel pool. Locals and guests alike can feast on barbecue, groove to live music, cool off with boozy snow cones, and take two-step lessons in the pool. Be sure to purchase your tickets on the event website before the party gets started.