Austin's El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion, plus more top stories

El Arroyo Austin restaurant sign political joke election 2016
El Arroyo plans to have five more restaurants in Texas open or under construction within the next three years. El Arroyo/Facebook

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin’s iconic Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo cooks up Texas expansion. The iconic Tex-Mex restaurant plans to have five Texas restaurants open or under construction in the next three years.

2. 3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022. Representing the Austin metro are the hot suburbs of Leander, Georgetown, and Hutto. 

3. Tallest high-rise in Texas to tower above Austin in late 2026. Waterline is scheduled to open in late 2026 as the tallest tower in Texas.

4. Hill Country winery harvests new Italian restaurant with star chef. Flat Creek Estate winery makes a strong case for Austinites to head to the hills.

5. This new study declares Texas one of the worst states for workers. The Lone Star State fails on a recent index of the best states to work.

