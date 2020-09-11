Country and rap collide in drive-in music festival coming to Austin area

A socially distanced concert is coming to the Austin 'burbs courtesy of Hometown Heroes Music Festival, taking place on September 25 and 26 at Brushy Creek Amphitheater in Hutto.

A hybrid of a drive-in and a socially distanced outdoor music festival, Hometown Heroes is actually three festivals for the price of one. While the Austin crowd will enjoy performers like Snoop Dogg, Nelly, and Stoney Larue on Friday, and Randy Rogers Band, Josh Abbott, and Mike Ryan on Saturday, there will be festivals taking place in Dallas and Lubbock at the exact same time.

During set changes, the festival will stream two artists live from one of the other Hometown Heroes markets.

Additionally, the festival will publicly recognize local military heroes, frontline workers, and more.

Tickets, which range from $209 to $799, can be purchased in four-, five-, and six-pack bundles. Guests can purchase an 8-foot by 8-foot, socially distanced yard space or a socially distanced parking spot where they will be able to park and exit their vehicles to enjoy their own private area. Guests are not allowed to leave their defined space for any reason other than for an emergency or to use the restroom, at which time they will be required to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot separation from all other guests.

The festival will also use the new app Roovy to manage the ordering process of all concessions and merchandise. Guests can place their orders via the app, type in their stall number, and their order will be delivered directly to them, making the entire festival cashless and contactless. Additionally, guests can report unruly guests or emergencies via the app.

Hometown Heroes, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, was conceived by Ian Vaughn, owner & founder of Rock n’ Concepts, and the founder of Lava Cantina in The Colony. He also owns other restaurant concepts across Texas.