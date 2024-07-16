Music Notes
Sir Woman doubles up at Parish, plus more Austin music picks for late July
Hot Summer Nights arrives this week, so the back half of July is set to be a packed one across Austin’s music scene. See here for what to catch outside of the mid-year fest.
Hot Summer Nights – July 18-July 20
The Red River Cultural District’s Hot Summer Nights is taking off this Thursday, July 18, and will run through Saturday, July 20. The Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlie’s, the 13th Floor, and other Red River venues will host free shows with a slew of noteworthy local artists, including Pelvis Wrestley, Hey Cowboy!, Deezie Brown, Arya, and others. Keep an eye out here for recommendations on who to see at the festival; Our top picks are coming the Wednesday before the show so you have some time to listen ahead.
Superfonicos at Continental Club – Saturday, July 20
Superfonicos are throwing a fun bash at the Continental Club this Saturday, July 20. Swing by to celebrate both the release of their debut album, Renaceré, and Colombian Independence Day. The Point will open for the Colombian funk/Caríbe soul act. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 the day of the show.
Sir Woman at the Parish – July 20-21
Sir Woman is doing everything in twos right now. The soul pop artist just dropped a pair of singles off her impending double album, If It All Works Out & If It Doesn’t (due out next year), and she’ll be performing on back-to-back nights at the Parish this weekend – Saturday, July 20, and Sunday, July 21. Sketch and Open2.o will open the first night, and US (Uncle Roy & Spice) and Skylar Rose Wilson will provide support for the second one. Each show is $25, or you can get a pass that includes both for $40.
March And Beauty at the Mohawk – Thursday, July 25
Indie rock vets March And Beauty have a new single, “Change,” that will be out on July 19. Then they’re going to follow it up with a show on the inside stage at the Mohawk on Thursday, July 25. The rest of the bill is rounded out by San Gabriel and The Sour Notes. Tickets are $10.
Being Dead at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, July 27
Get to Hotel Vegas on Saturday, July 27, to join Being Dead in celebrating the release of a new single off their anticipated album, Eels, which is coming out on September 27. Grandmaster and Wet Dip will serve as support for the art punk band. Tickets are $20.08.
Brave Fest at Antone’s – Sunday, July 28
Brave Fest, which is a celebration of diversity, art, music, creativity, and connection, will take place at Antone’s on Sunday, July 28. The family-friendly event has a lineup that features The Peterson Brothers, SaulPaul, The Foxtones, Mariachi Las Coronlelas, and Sway With Pray, and there will be a marketplace, activities for kids, and more. Admission is free if you RSVP before July 27, otherwise it will be $5 at the door. There are suggested donation levels as well.