Singer-songwriter Molly Burch romances the Mohawk, plus more must-see shows for September

We’ve arrived at the midway point of September, which means — believe it or not — weekend one of the Austin City Limits Music Festival is just about two weeks away. Get yourself warmed up for the festival’s return with the following shows.

Megafauna and Glasshealer at The Far Out Lounge – Thursday, September 16

Head to the Far Out Lounge this Thursday for a night of quality local bands. Regular riff providers Megafauna are headlining, with Glasshealer, SOBBRS, and Kendra Sells rounding out the rest of the alternative-leaning lineup. Tickets are $10.

TC Superstar at Cheer Up Charlies – Friday, September 17

TC Superstar have a lot lined up for this Friday. The synth-pop band is going to release their hotly anticipated new album, As Seen On TV, and then they’ll ring in its arrival with a party at Cheer Up Charlies. LeTrainiump and Carol will open. $5 suggested donation at the door.

Molly Burch at the Mohawk – Saturday, September 18

Singer-songwriter Molly Burch unveiled her latest album, Romantic Images, back in July, and on Saturday, September 18, she’ll finally get to celebrate its release with a live crowd. Christelle Bofale and Cynthia Lee Fontaine will open the evening. Tickets are $20. Don’t wait to buy, as Burch recently tweeted out a “low ticket” alert.

Caroline Rose at Hotel Vegas – Saturday, September 25

Caroline Rose will put her pop-rock sound on display live for the first time in ages on the patio at Hotel Vegas on Saturday, September 25. LABRYS and Madison Baker will start things off. Tickets are $20. On another note, her last album, Superstar, came out in March 2020, just as the pandemic was getting underway. If you were understandably preoccupied when it was initially released, you should seek it out now.

Skirts at Hotel Vegas – Sunday, September 26

Like some other artists mentioned here, Skirts’ latest album, Great Big Wild Oak, has been out for a few weeks, but the release show is lagging behind a bit. Catch the versatile indie act on Sunday, September 26 at Hotel Vegas. The show will open with Dorio and Tåsi. Tickets are $10.

RF Shannon at The Far Out Lounge – Thursday, September 30

The Far Out Lounge will host RF Shannon on Thursday, September 30. If you’re into psych folk at all, then be sure to not miss this one. The band will be joined by Little Mazarn and Lady Dan. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show.