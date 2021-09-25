Famous lobster sandwich shop rolls into Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Famous lobster sandwich shop rolls into Austin for first Texas location. Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls will make its Texas debut — in the heart of downtown Austin — on September 30.

2. This Austin-area suburb is No. 1 in the U.S. for risk of extreme heat. A new report from Redfin says this Central Texas county is hot in more ways than one.

3. Huge development will unlock more than 1,300 new homes in growing Austin suburb. It will be a big community with a small-town feel.

4. 5 Austin-area high schools make the grade as best in Texas for 2021. See which schools are at the head of the class.

5. New destination hotel with historic ties checks into heart of the Hill Country. A 110-room hotel on 2 acres will settle into Fredericksburg next year.