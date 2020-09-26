America's largest indoor waterpark splashes into Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. America's largest indoor waterpark splashes into Austin suburb. Everything's bigger in Texas — including our waterparks. A new African-themed safari resort is opening soon in Round Rock, and bringing with it the largest watering hole, um, indoor waterpark in the entire country.

2. How this Central Texas town went from rural retreat to Austin's buzziest suburb. Bee Cave is Central Texas' best-named town. But how did it go from a Native American camping ground to a tony suburb? This history of Austin piece breaks it down.

3. Millionaire Austin entrepreneur dazzles as newest judge on Shark Tank. It's been a junker of a year — but not so much for Kendra Scott. The Austin-based entrepreneur is a newly minted member of the UT faculty and has just been added as a judge on the upcoming season of Shark Tank. Dazzling, indeed.

4. Fashionable Zilker restaurant says that's amore to new North Austin location. Juliet Italian Kitchen is heading north. This week, the Zilker Park-adjacent eatery announced plans for a second location opening in the Arboretum in February 2021.

5. Beloved Austin burger chain sizzles out of downtown location due to pandemic. Yet another closure due to the novel coronavirus. With downtown largely stripped of workers, the P. Terry's on Congress Avenue and Sixth Street says it has flipped its last burger and is closing permanently.