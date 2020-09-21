Fashionable Zilker restaurant says that's amore to new North Austin location

Juliet Italian Kitchen is heading north. On September 21, the Zilker Park-adjacent eatery announced plans for a second location opening in the Arboretum in February 2021.

Known for its modern spins on Italian classics, Juliet says it's bringing many fan favorites to its North Austin locale, including hand-tossed pizzas, chicken piccata, meatballs, and handmade pastas. It will also debut a series of new dishes crafted especially for the new location by executive chef Bryan Cromwell. Rounding out the offerings will be a robust wine list and cocktail menu featuring seasonal sippers and Italian classics.

In the spirit of the original location's expansive patio off Barton Springs Road, the new Juliet will offer what it calls "spacious outdoor seating and a relaxed atmosphere perfect for family dining, lunches, date nights, and business meetings." Like the original with its airy front room and tucked away rooms reminiscent of a train car, the Arboretum restaurant will also offer private dining spaces.

“The new location will feature what guests know and love about Juliet Italian Kitchen — a locally-owned neighborhood destination for your favorite Italian-American classics, with great wine and cocktails in a uniquely Austin setting," said general manager Emily O'Connor in a release.

Once open at 10000 Research Blvd., Juliet Italian Kitchen will be open seven days a week and serve lunch, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. Though not open until next year, Juliet will begin hiring for all positions, including front and back of house, in November.

“We are excited to expand the Juliet experience to a second location in our growing city," said owner Dan Wilkins. "We look forward to joining the neighborhood and creating jobs in our community.”

This is the first expansion announcement for Juliet, which opened on Barton Springs Road in 2015 to much fanfare. Though it briefly closed in 2017 to retool (and redecorate), it reopened a few months later with a new menu and more streamlined new look.