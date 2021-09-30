Everything you need to know before you jam down to ACL Music Festival

KVUE — So you’re going to the 2021 ACL Music Festival. You likely have a lot more questions this time around. Here’s what you should know before you arrive at Zilker Park.

COVID-19 protocols

In order to enter the festival, you will need to bring a printed copy of either a negative COVID-19 test taken within the previous 72 hours or proof of your full COVID-19 vaccination. Masks will be required in areas of Zilker Park where it’s difficult to maintain social distancing, including on festival shuttle buses, in entrance lines, in areas closest to the stages, and in indoor areas like the onsite merch store. Free masks will be available at each entry gate.

Bag policy

The festival has a clear-bag policy, and bags allowed in are limited to small purses, totes, and drawstring bags only. Bags must be no larger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches. You cannot bring backpacks with multiple pockets. Small clutch purses and fanny packs that are 4.5 inches by 5.5 inches don’t have to be clear but can’t have more than one pocket. All bags will be searched before entry.

What items you can bring inside ACL Fest

No liquids can be brought in. Hydration packs are allowed and don’t have to be clear but must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets in addition to the one holding the water reservoir.

You can bring baby strollers, Frisbees, chairs, binoculars, blankets, sheets, towels, point-and-shoot cameras without detachable lenses, empty reusable water bottles, personalized hand sanitizer and sunscreen in non-aerosol containers that hold 3.4 ounces or less.

You cannot bring aerosol containers, coolers, any professional audio recording equipment, professional cameras, drones, hammocks, glass containers, illegal substances, outside food or beverages, umbrellas, pets, selfie sticks, skateboards, scooters, bikes, wagons, carts, tents, weapons, explosives, fireworks, large chains, or spiked jewelry.

No Austin Kiddie Limits for 2021

Austin Kiddie Limits is taking a pause for the festival this year, but kids ages 10 and younger can come to the festival free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

How to get to ACL Festival

There are many ways to get to the festival, but there will be no parking at Zilker Park or in the surrounding neighborhoods. There are free shuttles you can board at Republic Square Park. There is also bike parking available. You can ride Capital Metro buses, take a taxi or use a ride-sharing app. See the ACL Fest 2021 map here.

Getting a replacement wristband

Wristband replacement is subject to verification of the order. If you need a replacement, you have to bring your wristband, order confirmation, and a government-issued ID to the box office. There is a $25 wristband replacement fee.

What’s the weather going to be like for ACL Fest?

Get your ponchos ready (reminder: umbrellas are not allowed at the festival), and don’t wear shoes you aren’t prepared to get muddy. There is rain in the forecast. Follow weather updates here.

